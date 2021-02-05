Jackson recorded 28 tackles (15 solo), 2.5 sacks, two defensed passes and one fumble recovery across 15 games in 2020.
Jackson finished with the lowest tackle total of his career (min 10 games played), aside from his rookie year in 2012. The 30-year-old did stay mostly healthy, however, only missing a single contest due to a concussion. The veteran also saw his workload steadily drop to around fifty percent of defensive snaps down the stretch of the season, making him an unlikely option for high-end fantasy value in IDP formats come 2021. Still, he could provide a relatively steady floor.