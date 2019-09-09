Jackson (leg) may need surgery and could be done for the season, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Even if he isn't out for the season, Jackson is expected to miss games. He was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 32-27 win over Washington, making an early exit from his first regular-season appearance with the Eagles. The 29-year-old defensive tackle signed a three-year, $30 million contract in March, following six consecutive seasons with three or more sacks. His upcoming absence leaves more snaps for Timmy Jernigan and Hassan Ridgeway.