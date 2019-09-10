Jackson (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Jackson was already expected to miss the rest of the season due to a Lisfranc injury, so his move to IR was just a matter of time. The 29-year-old joined Philadelphia this offseason on a three-year, $30 million deal after being let go by Jacksvonville. Tim Jernigan and Hassan Ridgeway figure to see increased reps at defensive tackle in his absence.

