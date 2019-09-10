Eagles' Malik Jackson: Moves to injured reserve
Jackson (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Jackson was already expected to miss the rest of the season due to a Lisfranc injury, so his move to IR was just a matter of time. The 29-year-old joined Philadelphia this offseason on a three-year, $30 million deal after being let go by Jacksvonville. Tim Jernigan and Hassan Ridgeway figure to see increased reps at defensive tackle in his absence.
