Jackson (quadriceps) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.
Jackson missed last week's divisional win over the Giants, but after logging a full practice Friday, he's been cleared to return to the lineup. The 30-year-old defensive tackle handled 79 percent of the defensive workload in Week 1 but saw his snap share shrink for five straight games before his injury, ending up at 44 percent in Week 6. However, Hassan Ridgeway (bicep) is now out for the year, so Jackson's role could start rising again as long as he's fully healthy.