Jackson (quadriceps) was ruled out of the remainder of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

With the game out of reach, Jackson was ruled out of the game late in the fourth quarter. He'll look to get healthy, quickly, as the team will host the Giants on Thursday night. For the remainder of Sunday's game, look for Javon Hargrave to take over at one of the defensive tackle positions.