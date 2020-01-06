Eagles' Malik Jackson: Should be ready by April
Jackson (foot) is expected to be cleared for action by April or May, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Jackson sustained a Lisfranc foot injury in Week 1 and was subsequently placed on IR. At this rate, he appears on track for most, if not all, of the offseason program, and he should be full-go by training camp. Jackson's late full season was in 2018, when he accrued 32 tackles and 3.5 sacks through 16 games with the Jaguars.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge divisional lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...