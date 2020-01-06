Jackson (foot) is expected to be cleared for action by April or May, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Jackson sustained a Lisfranc foot injury in Week 1 and was subsequently placed on IR. At this rate, he appears on track for most, if not all, of the offseason program, and he should be full-go by training camp. Jackson's late full season was in 2018, when he accrued 32 tackles and 3.5 sacks through 16 games with the Jaguars.