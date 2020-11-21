Epps was activated from the Eagles' COVID-19 exempt list Friday, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Epps spent 13 days on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but he's been cleared for a crucial Week 11 road trip to Cleveland. With seven appearances and two starts to his name, the Wyoming product has recorded 19 tackles and one pass deflection in 2020. His defensive role has been inconsistent week-to-week, but with both starting safeties Jalen Mills and Rodney McLeod in line to play, Epps will likely be deployed as a rotational contributor in the secondary against the Browns.