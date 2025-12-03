site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Marcus Epps: Designated for return
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Epps (undisclosed) was designated for return from injured reserve by the Eagles on Tuesday.
Epps was injured in Week 8 and has logged 15 defensive snaps and another 119 on special teams through eight appearances this season.
