Eagles' Marcus Epps: Leading tackler in season opener
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Epps had 10 tackles (eight solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 38-35 win over Detroit.
Neither defense played particularly well, but Epps helped the Eagles do just enough on that side of the ball to pull out a Week 1 road victory. The safety led the team in tackles in the season opener.
