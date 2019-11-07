The Eagles claimed Epps off waivers from the Vikings on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The move comes one day after the Vikings plucked Andrew Sendejo off waivers from the Eagles, so essentially the two clubs exchanged safeties. Epps, a rookie sixth-round pick, played predominantly in a special-teams role with the Vikings. However, Sendejo leaves behind a steady workload in Philly, so Epps has the opportunity to compete with Rudy Ford for opportunities on defense.