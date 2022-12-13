Epps logged eight tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 48-22 victory versus the Giants.
Epps logged his most prolific tackling performance since the Eagles' season opener versus Detroit. The strong safety also finished as the team's leading tackler while playing every defensive snap for the 12th time in 13 games. Epps has already accumulated a career high in tackles (70) after stepping up into a full-time role this season, and he should have a chance to notch another productive outing Week 15 versus Chicago.