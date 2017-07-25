Eagles' Marcus Johnson: Could challenge for roster spot
Johnson could make a push for a roster spot during training camp and the preseason, Dave Zangaro of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Johnson, who impressed the Eagles as a member of the practice squad in 2016 and in spring workouts, caught the first pass of camp from Carson Wentz. He's still facing an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster in his second camp with the Eagles, but the year of experience should at least give him a better shot this time around.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Projecting Dalvin Cook
The Vikings' run game woes from 2016 won't be completely solved in 2017, but Dalvin Cook's...
-
Podcast: Wide receiver tiers
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain...
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...