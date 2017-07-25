Johnson could make a push for a roster spot during training camp and the preseason, Dave Zangaro of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Johnson, who impressed the Eagles as a member of the practice squad in 2016 and in spring workouts, caught the first pass of camp from Carson Wentz. He's still facing an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster in his second camp with the Eagles, but the year of experience should at least give him a better shot this time around.