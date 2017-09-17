Eagles' Marcus Johnson: Inactive in Week 2
Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 2 tilt versus the Chiefs, the team's official site reports.
The former practice squad player sits fifth on the Eagles' wide receiver depth chart, so his status isn't a surprise. Johnson is likely at least a couple of injuries away from his first taste of NFL regular-season game action.
