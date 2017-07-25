Eagles' Marcus Johnson: Intrigues as training camp opens
Johnson is a player to watch this preseason, Dave Zangaro of CSN Philly reports.
The former Texas Longhorn caught the first pass of camp from Carson Wentz and is looking to continue to climb the depth chart. After signing a futures contract In January, Johnson had a very good spring, but he enters his second preseason with an uphill battle to make the club. He currently sits behind six to eight other receivers competing for what will likely be just five roster spots.
