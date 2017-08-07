Johnson was held out of Monday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The severity of Johnson's injury isn't yet known, but it's poor timing with the Eagles set to kick off their preseason Thursday against the Packers. As one of several players competing for one of the final receiving spots on the roster, Johnson will need to stay healthy and distinguish himself in preseason contests in order to help his case.

