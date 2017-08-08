Johnson (hamstring) was back on the field Tuesday after missing Monday's practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Some were worried this injury would have kept Johnson out of the Eagles' first preseason game Thursday against the Packers, but now it looks like he'll be ready. Johnson is in position to fill one of the final wide receiver spots, and that makes Thursday's game even more important.

