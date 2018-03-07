Eagles' Marcus Johnson: Traded for Michael Bennett
Johnson will be traded to the Seahawks along with a fifth-round draft pick in exchange for defensive end Michael Bennett and seventh-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Undrafted in 2016, Johnson spent part of his rookie season on the Eagles' practice squad and was active for 10 games in 2017. The speedy wideout logged only 146 snaps (with five catches) on offense and 59 on special teams, but he should have a bit more opportunity in Seattle, where the team seemingly is prepared to let Paul Richardson walk in free agency. The trade won't become official until March 14 when the new league year opens. Once that happens, Johnson could enter the mix for the third or fourth spot on Seattle's wideout depth chart, depending on the team's other moves this offseason.
