Mariota completed 13 of 20 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown with an interception after replacing Jalen Hurts late in the second quarter of Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Giants. He added 46 rushing yards on six carries.

The veteran QB entered the game with the Eagles already in a 24-0 hole, and Mariota promptly threw a pick on his first pass attempt before halftime. He did lead a couple scoring drives in the second half, but Philly never seemed close to staging a real rally. It's the most action Mariota has seen all season, and while the 30-year-old is a free agent in the offseason, he seems to be a good fit with the Eagles as Hurts' backup and could return on another affordable contract.