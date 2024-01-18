Mariota appeared in just three games as the Eagles' backup quarterback this season, completing 15 of 23 passes for 164 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

All but three of Mariota's passes came in Week 18. Mariota also added a brief appearance in the Eagles' 32-9 playoff loss to the Bucs, handing off twice at the end of the game to run out the clock with the result already decided. Given that Mariota was stuck looking for a backup job prior to this season, and given that he didn't get the chance to add anything meaningful to his resume this year, he'll presumably be stuck as a backup again next fall.