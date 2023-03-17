site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Marcus Mariota: Links up with Eagles
Mariota (knee) signed a one-year contract with the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The deal will pay Mariota $5 million and could be worth up to $8 million with incentives. Mariota will slot in as the backup quarterback behind Pro Bowler Jalen Hurts.
