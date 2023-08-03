Mariota has gotten off to a slow start during training camp, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Mariota has thrown four interceptions in the first week of training camp. However, it appears that's being chalked up to him being on his third team in three seasons. According to teammate Boston Scott, "He's still learning the playbook, but he's a really smart guy. It's gonna take time, but you can see the tools for sure." Mariota will continue to work to improve and learn the playbook, as he adjusts to his new role and team, as Jalen Hurts' backup in Philadelphia.