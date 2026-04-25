The Eagles selected Bell in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 68th overall.

Bell emerged as Miami's starter at left tackle in 2024 and was the full-time starter in 2025, when he was tasked with protecting Carson Beck. Bell was named to the All-ACC Third-Team in his senior year, when he did not allow a sack and logged the fifth-most offensive snaps in the FBS. He has a 6-foot-9, 346-pound frame that makes him a top-heavy blocker, but that towering presence could make it difficult for Bell to keep up with speedy pass rushers. Still, those skills should build with time and reps, and Bell will have the opportunity to learn behind veteran offensive tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson (foot).