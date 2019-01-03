Michel signed a contract with the Eagles on Thursday, Daniel Austin of the Calgary Sun reports.

Michel bargained an early release from the Canadian Football League on Wednesday so that he could join the Eagles' expanded 90-man roster as soon as possible. The 25-year-old brother of Patriots' running back Sony Michel was a standout receiver during his two years in the CFL, and will now work to carve out a role with Philadelphia. The Eagles are likely to look at Michel as a depth wideout or running back, but his remarkable speed also could earn him usage on special teams.

