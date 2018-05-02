Eagles' Markus Wheaton: Agrees to contract with Eagles
Wheaton signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Wednesday, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Wheaton struggled to be much of a factor with the Bears and Steelers over the last two seasons and is coming off a 2017 campaign with Chicago where he had just three receptions for 51 yards across 11 games. He's struggled with his consistency and injuries have also played a big part in his inability to stay on the field, so this appears to be a prove-it deal from the Eagles. Look for Philadelphia to try and utilize his speed, though Wheaton will need to stay healthy and prove during training camp that he can become a factor in the wide receiver rotation.
