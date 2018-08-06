Wheaton was held out of practice Monday with an undisclosed injury, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

Though the nature of Wheaton's setback isn't known, it's believed to be a minor concern for the 27-year-old wideout. That being said, the injury clouds Wheaton's availability for Thursday's exhibition opener against the Steelers, potentially robbing him of an opportunity to stake his claim to a roster berth. Wheaton is competing with a number of players for one or two openings in the Eagles' receiver ranks.