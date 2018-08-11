Wheaton did not take the field for practice Saturday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

Wheaton wasn't in uniform for Thursday's preseason opener either, so it appears he's again on the mend after missing a day of practice Monday before returning to the fold Tuesday for a practice without pads. With a 53-man roster spot up for grabs and Wheaton's spot on thin ice, he will likely aim to return to action in short order if his health allows it.