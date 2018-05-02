Wheaton signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Wednesday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Despite the Bears' dearth of talent at receiver last season, Wheaton couldn't carve out much of a role in the passing game while also battling health issues. Wheaton finished his lone campaign in Chicago with just three receptions for 51 yards in 11 games before receiving his walking papers in March. It's no surprise that Wheaton was forced to settle for a one-year, prove-it deal in free agency, and there's no guarantee he'll earn a roster spot with the Super Bowl champions given his issues with staying on the field and his underwhelming production in 2017. Even if Wheaton is able to clinch a roster berth, he'll likely only serve as a depth wideout for the team and wouldn't be in line for consistent targets.