Eagles' Markus Wheaton: Returning to Philadelphia
Wheaton signed with the Eagles on Tuesday.
Wheaton was just released by the Eagles on Sunday as part of their final roster cuts, but with fellow wideout Mack Hollins (groin) ruled out for Thursday's opener against the Falcons, Wheaton was brought back to add some depth to the unit. With Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) also not in line to play Thursday, Wheaton could see a decent number of opportunities in the passing game, but once those two are back healthy, the wideout could find himself off the roster once again.
