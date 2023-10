Tuipulotu (triceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Tuipulotu did not practice Friday due to a triceps issue, and he's since been ruled out of Sunday's contest. The 24-year-old serves as a rotational defensive lineman for Philadelphia, and his role will likely be filled by Kentavius Street and Moro Ojomo this weekend.