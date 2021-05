The Eagles selected Tuipulotu in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 189th overall.

Tuipulotu racked up production as a three-year starter at USC, and he boasts the strength and size (6-foot-2, 307 pounds) to function as a run defender against NFL talent. He may not boasts the traits to ever develop as a high-end pass rusher, but in the sixth round Tuipulotu could end up being a steal for the Eagles.