Goodwin is in line to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, Goodwin based his decision on a desire to remain with his family in the coming months. The Eagles acquired the speedy wideout from the 49ers in a swap of sixth-round picks in this year's draft. Goodwin logged 12 catches for 186 yards and a TD in nine games with San Francisco last season.