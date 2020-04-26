Eagles' Marquise Goodwin: Restructures deal with Philly
Goodwin (knee) agreed to a one-year, $1.35 million restructured deal with the Eagles on Saturday, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The 49ers shipped the 29-year-old to the Eagles earlier in the day, and it's not a major surprise to see a reworked contract as he was set to receive over $9 million in base salary over the next two seasons. Goodwin is now essentially on a one-year, prove-it deal with Philadelphia, and he'll need to avoid the injury issues that limited him to 20 games over the last two seasons.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft: Each prospect's Fantasy value
Introducing the 2020 NFL rookie class. The Fantasy Football Today team gives you the low down...
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Losers
Every Draft has winners and losers. Chris Towers has the guys things didn't work out great...
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Winners
The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and here are the players who benefit the most for Fantasy.
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy QB Tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida International,...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
This is one of the most talented receiving classes in years, and we've got every one of them...
-
Jacob Eason to the Colts
The Colts get may have taken their long-term quarterback in the fourth round, but Jacob Eason...