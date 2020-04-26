Goodwin (knee) agreed to a one-year, $1.35 million restructured deal with the Eagles on Saturday, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The 49ers shipped the 29-year-old to the Eagles earlier in the day, and it's not a major surprise to see a reworked contract as he was set to receive over $9 million in base salary over the next two seasons. Goodwin is now essentially on a one-year, prove-it deal with Philadelphia, and he'll need to avoid the injury issues that limited him to 20 games over the last two seasons.