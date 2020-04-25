Goodwin (knee) was traded to the Eagles from the 49ers on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That's now three Day 3 trades made by the 49ers during the 2020 NFL Draft, with the latter two (Matt Breida to the Dolphins being the other) saving the team around $7 million in cap space this season. After a 2019 campaign that saw the Eagles decimated by injuries and ineffectiveness, Philadelphia has aggressively added speed to its receiving corps, first with the first-round selection of Jalen Reagor and now the addition of Goodwin. The 2012 Olympic long jumper isn't any more of an obvious starting wide receiver than when he was with San Francisco, but he's an intriguing weapon in an offense that was essentially devoid of any sort of speed, and he should at minimum be a useful gadget player and returner in his new home.