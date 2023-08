The Eagles signed Wilson to a contract on Saturday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

This transaction marks Wilson's fourth stint in Philadelphia since signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He has primarily contributed on the practice squad but has suited up for two regular-season contests. Overall, he only saw the field for three defensive snaps. The 24-year-old will not seek to change the general rule of thumb from third time's a charm to the fourth.