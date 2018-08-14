Eagles' Matt Jones: Could be busy Thursday
Jones expects to see plenty of work in Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Fellow running backs Corey Clement, Donnel Pumphrey and Josh Adams missed Tuesday's practice and are thus unlikely to play Thursday. Meanwhile, we doubt the team will employ starter Jay Ajayi extensively. As a result, Jones and Wendell Smallwood could be busy in the contest. Adjust your DFS lineups accordingly.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ridley hoping for big rookie year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Falcons rookie receiver Calvin Ridley after his preseason debut...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Ride Ridley
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Believe it or not: Move Luck, Carson up?
Heath Cummings looks at the first week of the preseason and what you should take from it -...
-
2018 Fantasy Football: Riskiest picks
Matt Franciscovich is a former Fantasy Football analyst for NFL Network
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...