Eagles' Matt Jones: Could be busy Thursday

Jones expects to see plenty of work in Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Fellow running backs Corey Clement, Donnel Pumphrey and Josh Adams missed Tuesday's practice and are thus unlikely to play Thursday. Meanwhile, we doubt the team will employ starter Jay Ajayi extensively. As a result, Jones and Wendell Smallwood could be busy in the contest. Adjust your DFS lineups accordingly.