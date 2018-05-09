Eagles' Matt Jones: Latches on with Philadelphia

Jones agreed to a contract Wednesday with the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones struggled to find a role with the Colts last season behind the likes of Frank Gore and Marlon Mack, suiting up for only five games after opening the campaign on the practice squad. The 2015 third-round pick finished 2018 with only five carries for 14 yards before getting cut loose shortly after the NFL draft. The Eagles quickly picked Jones up after the Colts released him, but it seems like he'll be a long shot to make the Super Bowl champions' 53-man roster this fall.