Eagles' Matt Jones: Latches on with Philadelphia
Jones agreed to a contract Wednesday with the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jones struggled to find a role with the Colts last season behind the likes of Frank Gore and Marlon Mack, suiting up for only five games after opening the campaign on the practice squad. The 2015 third-round pick finished 2018 with only five carries for 14 yards before getting cut loose shortly after the NFL draft. The Eagles quickly picked Jones up after the Colts released him, but it seems like he'll be a long shot to make the Super Bowl champions' 53-man roster this fall.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...