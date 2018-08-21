Eagles' Matt Jones: Ready for extended look
Jones and Wendell Smallwood likely will be the only two Philadelphia running backs available for Thursday's preseason game against the Browns, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
In a backfield littered with minor injuries, Jones was unable to boost his stock in last week's preseason loss to New England, taking six carries for 19 yards and catching six of nine targets for 32 yards. His most memorable play from the game was a terrible drop that turned into an interception, but he'll at least have the opportunity to bounce back Thursday in Cleveland. A spot on the 53-man roster still feels like a stretch.
