Eagles' Matt Jones: Tallies 42 yards

Jones rushed for 12 yards on three carries and added 30 yards on six catches during Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Browns. He lost a fumble during the contest.

Jones snagged a screen pass with the Eagles driving in the second quarter. He turned up field and promptly had the ball punched out for a fumble. Jones is battling for a roster spot on an Eagles team that could use some quality depth and Jones has the natural talent to play a role behind Jay Ajayi. After a career full of fumbling issues, however, Jones' play on Thursday might scare Philly's brass away.