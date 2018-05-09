Eagles' Matt Jones: To sign with Eagles

Jones has agreed to a deal with the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones struggled to find a role with the Colts last season behind the likes of Frank Gore and Marlon Mack, suiting up for only five games after starting the season on the practice squad. The 2015 third-round pick finished the year with only five carries for 14 yards, after taking 243 carries for 950 yards and six touchdowns (while losing six fumbles) in two seasons with Washington. The Eagles quickly picked Jones up after the Colts released him May 1, but it seems like he'll be a long shot to make the 53-man roster.