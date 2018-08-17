Eagles' Matt Jones: Totals 51 scrimmage yards

Jones had six carries for 19 yards and caught six of nine targets for 32 yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots.

Jones failed to gain much steam in the Eagles' running game, and despite being active through the air, he had a rough night with three drops. The 25-year-old led the team's running backs with 33 offensive snaps -- compared to Wendell Smallwood's 30. He could continue to see an uptick in opportunity during what's left of training camp, depending on how long Corey Clement (undisclosed), Josh Adams (undisclosed) and Donnel Pumphrey (leg) remain sidelined.