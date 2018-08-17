Eagles' Matt Jones: Totals 51 scrimmage yards
Jones had six carries for 19 yards and caught six of nine targets for 32 yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots.
Jones failed to gain much steam in the Eagles' running game, and despite being active through the air, he had a rough night with three drops. The 25-year-old led the team's running backs with 33 offensive snaps -- compared to Wendell Smallwood's 30. He could continue to see an uptick in opportunity during what's left of training camp, depending on how long Corey Clement (undisclosed), Josh Adams (undisclosed) and Donnel Pumphrey (leg) remain sidelined.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...