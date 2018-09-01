Eagles' Matt Jones: Totals 78 yards Thursday
Jones rushed 9 times for 54 yards and caught all four of his targets for 24 more yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Jets.
He managed not to fumble in this one, at least. It was Jones' best effort of the preseason although he is still considered a longshot to make the 53-man roster leading up to the Eagles' Week 1 matchup at Atlanta. Jay Ajayi's slow progress in recovering from a lower-body injury may help the fourth-year vet's case to make the team, but even so, he is still believed to be behind Wendell Smallwood and rookie Josh Adams for a spot behind Corey Clement and Darren Sproles and therefore has minimal fantasy value at the moment.
