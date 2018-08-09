Eagles' Matt Jones: Unavailable for preseason opener

Jones (leg) is not in uniform for Thursday's preseason opener, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

In a backfield full of candidates on similar footing, Jones' absence from Thursday's contest could drop him down the depth chart should Wendell Smallwood and/or Josh Adams post a strong showing. A long absence would further hurt his chances of making the 53-man roster, but a timeline for his return has not been disclosed at this point.

