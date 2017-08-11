Eagles' Matt McGloin: Gains experience in offense
McGloin completed 28 of 42 passes for 205 yards and an interception in Thursday's preseason game versus the Packers.
McGloin was introduced to the action after Carson Wentz led Philadelphia to a touchdown on its opening drive. Despite playing most of the game, McGloin's 4.9 yards per attempt left much to be desired. With 28 completions, however, the veteran offseason addition definitely gained valuable experience within the Eagles offense.
