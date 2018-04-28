Eagles' Matt Pryor: Selected in sixth round

The Eagles selected Pryor in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 206th overall.

Pryor (6-foot-7, 358 pounds) is a hulking tackle who largely flew under the radar during the pre-draft process. Though he's an admittedly raw prospect, Pryor has the mobility and arm length to develop into a quality offensive lineman down the road.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories