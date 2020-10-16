Eagles' Matt Pryor: Won't play Sunday By RotoWire Staff Oct 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm ET1 min read Pryor was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens with an illness, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.The 25-year-old started the past three games at right guard but won't be available for Week 6. Jamon Brown will receive the start for the Eagles in Pryor's absence. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.