Becton (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's Super Bowl LIX clash against the Chiefs.
Becton suffered a knee injury early in the second quarter and was evaluated in the blue medical tent. Tyler Steen has taken over at right guard in Becton's absence.
More News
-
Eagles' Mekhi Becton: Full practice participant Thursday•
-
Eagles' Mekhi Becton: Ruled out for Week 8•
-
Eagles' Mekhi Becton: Done for day with concussion•
-
Eagles' Mekhi Becton: Upgrades to full participant•
-
Eagles' Mekhi Becton: Limited in Wednesday's walkthrough•
-
Eagles' Mekhi Becton: Questionable to return•