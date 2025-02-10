Becton (knee) returned in the second quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl LIX bout against Kansas City, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Becton suffered a knee injury early in the second quarter and was replaced by Tyler Steen. After being evaluated on the sidelines, Becton has been cleared to return to Sunday's game and is back in at right guard.
