The Eagles selected Morris in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 207th overall.

Morris didn't start in his first three seasons at Georgia, but saw some action at right guard in 2024 before starting at left guard in all 14 games in 2025. He provides solid pass protection and is a powerful blocker in the run game, though his success was limited to specific schemes. Morris has a great opportunity to improve his game in Philadelphia, where he'll provide depth at guard behind Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen.