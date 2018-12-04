Bennett (foot) is active for Monday's game agianst the Redskins, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Bennett will suit up for Monday's divisional tilt against Washington despite having suffered a foot injury during a Week 12 win over the Giants. The veteran defensive end has 6.5 sacks on the season, and will look to build upon that number against Colt McCoy and the Redskins.

