Eagles' Michael Bennett: Arraignment date set

Bennett will be arraigned Aug. 7 on his March indictment for felony injury to the elderly, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

The incident in question is when Bennett entered the field after his brother, Martellus, won the Super Bowl in February of 2017. Pelissero adds that the courts are seeking a tape that shows Bennett as he arrives at the field. The August date for arraignment is problematic since it's just two days before the Eagles' first preseason contest. If the case goes to trial, it'll likely be after the season.